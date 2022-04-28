Several volunteers who give of their time and resources to make Copperas Cove a better place were honored by city officials last Thursday.
On April 21, the city of Copperas Cove held its biannual volunteer appreciation dinner at the Copperas Cove Civic Center. The dinner is the city’s way of saying thank you for making our city a better place to live.
Two hundred people attended the event, and of those, about 130 volunteers were recognized. Each volunteer who was recognized received certificates of appreciation presented by Mayor Dan Yancey and City Manager Ryan Haverlah. Every recipient got their picture taken with both of them.
“Volunteerism is the lifeblood of any city, but particularly in Copperas Cove we have a great volunteer system, and you can tell that by the number of people that are here tonight,” Yancey said. “No city can run without volunteers and Copperas Cove is especially blessed to have a huge volunteer base.”
Haverlah had similar comments as the mayor.
“Copperas Cove is successful because of the volunteers that we have,” he said.
Food, refreshments and door prizes were provided by various local businesses during the event.
Of the several the city recognized were Budd Johnson, Tania Culpepper, Emily Kimball and Dawn Hale.
Johnson, who goes by the call sign “WB4J” for Coryell County Radio and the city of Copperas Cove Emergency Service.
“It is always an honor to be recognized as a volunteer,” Johnson said.
Culpepper was a part of the Copperas Cove Five Hills Scholarship Pageant, and she works for Walmart in a managerial role.
“It is very important to give back to the community, and invest in the community, and we love to give back to those in need,” Culpepper said.
Kimball served from March 2021 until this March as Young Miss Five Hills for the Copperas Cove Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program.
Since that time, she has volunteered her time and energy for hundreds of hours to various causes and organizations like Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful in which she helped keep our city clean from trash and litter by picking up trash at our city parks and along our roadways.
Shawn Alzona is a member of the Copperas Cove City Council Place #3 and says, “this is a great event because really we need volunteers and they are what really makes a lot of things happen that wouldn’t normally happen. It is an amazing time to recognize them, have a meal and enjoy the time together.”
“I have been volunteering in different ways for different organizations for most of my life,” Kimball said. “Being a member of the royalty I was able to help and had the attitude of what can I do to make a difference. Being recognized at this event is a big honor.”
Hale served twice in the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program, most recenlty as Miss Five Hills Ambassador.
“It is an honor that the city recognizes all of the volunteers and everything that they do for the community,” Hale said. “Volunteers give freely of their own time, and it is something they do not have to do, it is something that they want to do.”
