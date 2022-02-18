KILLEEN — COVID-19 has exacerbated the need for healthcare and has only shown that it is a vital, growing industry throughout the world. Employment in healthcare occupations is projected to grow 16 percent from 2020 to 2030, much faster than the average for all occupations, adding about 2.6 million new jobs. Healthcare occupations are projected to add more jobs than any of the other occupational groups.
Copperas Cove High School’s HOSA-Future Health Professionals are preparing to enter those careers and competed in the Area 5 Spring Leadership Conference. HOSA students go into competition by selecting ones that highlight their aptitudes within various categories of events including health science, health professions, emergency preparedness, leadership, teamwork, and recognition. Members of HOSA may only enter one event to compete.
“These competitions help CCHS students interested in the health profession to have the opportunity to learn and work within that specific event,” said HOSA Adviser Rebecka Shuffler. “Additionally, being in HOSA gives students the chance to get a head start into having successful careers by developing teamwork, communication, technical, and interpersonal skills.
Competitors returned to an in-person competition after competing virtually in 2021.
“Competing face-to-face was a first-time encounter for many members who advanced,” Shuffler said. “Despite this new experience for many students, they brought home some medals to Copperas Cove. These students worked hard for their rankings, making Area 5 proud.”
In addition to the various competitions, elections for area officers were also held at the conference. Copperas Cove High School Junior Haley Wang was elected as the HOSA Area 5 historian.
CCHS HOSA students will compete and represent Copperas Cove High School at the Texas HOSA Leadership Conference in Galveston April 19-22. The CCHS HOSA Chapter is under the advisement of teachers Rebecka Shuffler, Morgan Camese, and Jeni Carbone-Williams.
The list of all winners and their awards is:
Rene Diaz Morena — 1st Place in Interviewing Skills
Leita Spencer and Liberty Williams — 2nd Place in CPR
Aleczander Patterson — 3rd Place in Clinical Specialty
Liliana Perez — 3rd Place in Health Career Photography
Chelsea Waddell — 3rd Place in Dental Terminology
Novaleigh Williams — 3rd Place in Job Seeking Skills
Haley Wang — 5th Place in Pathophysiology
