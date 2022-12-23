The Copperas Cove Solid Waste Department, with support from Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful, will accept Christmas trees for recycling daily from Jan. 3–6 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the Transfer Station, 2605 S. Farm-to-Market 116.
During this time, Copperas Cove residents may drop off their Christmas trees for recycling at no charge. Trees must have all ornaments, lights, tinsel and other decorations removed.
