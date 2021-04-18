The Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful Commission hosted a Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-off event at the Copperas Cove City Park on April 10.
At least 260 volunteers, including members of the Copperas Cove Police Department Law Enforcement Explorers, members of the Boy Scouts of America, missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Solid Waste employees, and other community members, gathered to remove trash from the Copperas Cove City Park and several miles along Avenue B.
“The Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful, KCCB, is an organization that was formed by the city of Copperas Cove,” said Roxanne Flores-Achmad, the executive director of KCCB. “We go out and educate the community about why it’s important to take care of it, litter prevention, and just enhancing and beautifying the community.”
Flores-Achmad said they do the outreach because people often litter without consideration or observe trash on the ground without any further thought about removal.
“The problem is perhaps someone throws a cup without thinking about who is going to pick it up, or they see a cup in the park but think someone else will get it,” Flores-Achmad explained. “What we try to do is change that mindset.”
Flores-Achmad said these events remove trash and beautify the areas but also teach people to be mindful of how they discard trash and to be proactive when observing trash on the ground by placing it in the proper receptacle.
Volunteers were treated to a barbecue lunch, grilled by other volunteers like Anthony Martinez, the executive director of the American Veterans Mission and Killeen Platoon leader. Martinez is also a board member of the KCCB.
“It is very important that we go out and do community service and to teach younger generations that the service to the community is an essential part of growing up, to create a community that is sustainable in the future,” Martinez said.
Utah natives Cason Dunbar and Adam Guymon are in Texas on mission from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“I’m in Texas for two years so that I can go around teaching people about the gospel of Jesus Christ and to do things like what we are doing here today,” Dunbar said. “I think this (event) matters because we get to help out the community and we get to keep this area looking better than before we arrived.”
“Volunteering is really important to me because I hope people will feel God’s love for them through my love of service,” Guymon said. “This is a beautiful park and it’s definitely good to keep it clean so everyone can enjoy it.”
KCCB Board President Bonita Henderson handles the logistics for the commission, tackling issues like garnering support and volunteers for events like the trash removal.
“Events like this are important, especially in the times that we are in with COVID, people couped up in the house and everything virtual,” Henderson said. “The event provides a sense of community relations, everyone comes out, and makes everyone feel like we are going to get through this.”
Several door prizes were announced at the conclusion of the event.
Five Hills Scholarship Pageant won the largest group with second and third largest group going to the Copperas Cove Police Department Law Enforcement Explorers and Mission Continues, respectively.
U.S. Army Spc. Jasmine Clowney’s infant child took home the door prize for youngest volunteer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.