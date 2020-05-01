Copperas Cove ISD schools and the community have selected their students to be nominated for the Central Texas Incredible Kid award. Each year, 10 students across the region are chosen. This year, the regional event, always held in April, was cancelled due to COVID-19. But, Copperas Cove is recognizing its local winners.
Copperas Cove High School sophomore Ariel Draper hosts an annual fundraiser each year to benefit a local non-profit organization and has raised more than more than $3,300 over the last three years. She is a youth facilitator each year for the Lone Star Leadership Academy.
S. C. Lee eighth grader Angelica Torres, the reigning Young Miss Five Hills, suffers from two different heart conditions and has undergone multiple surgeries. She hosted a Go Red for Women Fashion Show this year and has raised nearly $2,000 for the American Heart Association in the last year. She has more than 500 hours of volunteer service this school year.
Copperas Cove Junior High Bullpup band member Daniel Smith also serves as cheer manager. He excels academically and serves on the CCJHS Campus Improvement Club where he ensures all students are included in school activities.
Clements/Parsons Elementary students Elijah Bell and Sylvie Cresswell were both selected as the school’s Incredible Kids. Elijah is a member of student council and goes out of his way to help others no matter the need. Sylvie is known to always do what is right and does not back down from a bully. She rang bells for the Salvation Army, collected socks for the needy, and empties classroom recycle bins.
Emma Baldwin attends House Creek Elementary and is very helpful in the classroom. She is very conscious of her environment and is focused on making positive changes in the world. She is always has a pleasant disposition and excels academically.
Martin Walker Elementary’s Emerson Turner was born with a rare congenital malformation of the heart known as Tetralogy of Fallot and also suffers from the neurological order, apraxia. Despite her personal challenges, Emerson is in the school choir, drama club, and excels academically.
Third grader Noah Spitzer of Williams/Ledger Elementary is also the reigning Little Mister Five Hills and ensues that the Little Free Libraries at all CCISD schools are filled with books monthly and hosts regular book collections to ensure he has plenty of books available. In partnership with H-E-B, Noah also hosted a holiday book give-away where he gave more than 100 books to children at the Boys & Girls Club. He is also active in the Boy Scouts.
Williams/Ledger Elementary first grader Jackson Gibbs, the reigning Junior Mister Five Hills, hosted the 2nd Annual Lil’ Dawg and Lil’ Lady Dawg Homecoming Dance, raising more than $2,000 to start a weekend backpack program at his school to ensure students who would otherwise go without meals on the weekends had food.
Nine-year-old Hayley Sawyer is dedicated to helping the homeless through her “H3: Hayley Helps the Homeless” project that she created as Junior Miss Five Hills. Hayley headed up CCISD’s 4th Annual Laundry Day to stock the Communities in Schools clothing pantries in CCISD. She has conducted numerous collection drives for homeless organizations and recently donated $750 she raised to Operation Stand Down-Central Texas to support homeless veterans. Hayley and her volunteers painted the fence at the Copperas Cove Soup Kitchen and power-washed the client buildings at Cove House Emergency Homeless Shelter. She has more than 1,000 hours of community service in the last school year.
Over the last five years, Copperas Cove has had 18 students selected as Central Texas Incredible Kids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.