Copperas Cove ISD is one of only 29 school districts out of more than 1,200 across the state to be included this year in the Teacher Incentive Allotment.
TIA was funded by House Bill 3 during the 86th Texas Legislature. HB3 established TIA with a stated goal of recruiting, retaining, and rewarding exceptional teachers. The state has indicated that the purpose of this initiative is to provide TIA designations, and therefore increased compensation, to the top 33% of teachers across Texas, said CCISD Deputy Superintendent of Instructional Services Amanda Crawley.
“Teacher incentive allotment is designed to reward our very best classroom teachers who are making the biggest differences in student growth and achievement,” Crawley said. “Once earned, these funds will go directly to the teacher to keep our very best teachers in the classrooms with students where they can make the biggest impact in reaching our most valuable resource, our students.”
To be approved for a local designation system, CCISD underwent a multi-year application process starting with system development and an application that passed statutory and regulatory requirements and must now be followed by a full year of implementation to capture teacher performance data.
“Eligible teachers and their students already completed the Measures of Academic Progress assessment,” Crawley said. “This data will set the baseline for student growth this year as measured for TIA, counting as 60% of the overall teacher score. Additionally, teacher evaluations will be considered for 40% of the total score.”
This year will serve as CCISD’s data collection year. By law, there are two measures that must be used as a part of the TIA System: (1) teacher observations and (2) classroom student growth measures. CCISD will utilize and collect MAP growth data, Texas Teacher Evaluation and Support System data, and the CIRCLE Progress Monitoring System for Pre-K only as part of the data collection. At the end of the school year, CCISD will then submit its data to be validated by Texas Tech University and reviewed by TEA for full system approval.
If CCISD receives full system approval, it must use at least 90% of the state funds for increased teacher pay.
“CCISD has some of the best teachers in the state,” Crawley said. “We want them to be able to earn additional compensation for their hard work with our students.”
The remaining 10% may be used for additional programs to help support teachers in training opportunities and professional development.
Since 2019, TIA has allocated $138.7 million of additional funding to Texas school districts. During the 2021-22 school year, approximately $55.5 million was distributed towards teacher compensation for more than 6,000 Recognized, Exemplary, or Master designated teachers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.