Copperas Cove ISD announced its employees of the year at Tuesday’s monthly board of trustees meeting.
Copperas Cove High School’s Sandra Perry is the CCISD Secondary Teacher of the Year.
Perry, a registered nurse, has been teaching 22 years and is the head of the Career/Technology Education Department and also serves as the mentor coordinator for experienced teachers who are mentoring teachers new to the education field and the school district. In the classroom, Perry provides hands-on learning so that students receive real-world experience they will need to be successful in the nursing and/or pharmacy industry.
Clements/Parsons Elementary School bilingual kindergarten teacher Lessly Titas is the CCISD Elementary Teacher of the Year.
Titas has been teaching six years and serves as a mentor to new bilingual teachers. Having been a bilingual student herself, Titas understands the challenges her bilingual students face, ensuring that her students’ educational and emotional needs are met. Titas proactively gathers data and work samples and is always monitoring and adjusting her instruction to make sure all of her students are successful.
Olivia Polsgrove, a first-year teacher at Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary, is the CCISD Rookie Teacher of the Year.
Polsgrove makes personal connections with the students in her classroom and is so encouraging to them that she brings out the very best in every student. Not only do other teachers notice how amazing Mrs. Polsgrove is in her classroom, but her persistence to teach her students to the best of her ability shines through when her students are in the hallways, the cafeteria, and at recess. She has a way of reaching students and understanding their needs that goes way beyond a first-year teacher’s skills.
Clements/Parsons Elementary paraprofessional Crystal Curras is the CCISD Paraprofessional of the Year.
Curras has been employed four years in CCISD and works as an ESL instructional paraprofessional. Through her calm, sincere translation, she has been indispensable in building relationships with the district’s Spanish-speaking students and parents. Curras demonstrates impeccable work ethic and never-ending energy for ensuring all students have what they need to be successful, both academically and behaviorally.
CCISD’s Mary Sanchez has worked in a variety of positions across the district over the last 17 years. Sanchez is CCISD’s Auxiliary Employee of the Year, currently serving as the records, instructional materials and textbook specialist. Sanchez’s leadership, talent, and patience has a profound and positive impact on each member of the staff. Sanchez has an extraordinary ability to find ways to simplify different tasks and make it easier for the district to provide services for the staff and for community members.
Each CCISD employee of the year received a crystal apple and a cash award of $250. Both Perry and Titas advance to the Region 12 Teacher of the Year competition in June with the regional winners announced in August.
