COPPERAS COVE — Residents in the Copperas Cove ISD zone of the city limits will see a decrease in their tax rate from the school district — and a significant one at that.
With unanimous approval by the school board Tuesday, the property tax rate is dropping by nearly 18 cents from $1.0192 per $100 valuation to 83.38 cents per $100 valuation.
“With this compression in the tax rate, our community will see a savings on their property taxes,” CCISD Chief Financial Officer Earl Parcell said in a news release. “With the state increasing its contribution to Copperas Cove ISD, we are able to provide this tax relief for property owners without sacrificing anything for our students or staff. CCISD teachers were still able to receive their previously-approved and well-earned step increases in pay, and our auxiliary and clerical staff, who are vital to our district’s operations, were still able to receive a raise, as well.”
Compression — or buying down — of the school district maintenance and operation funds was one of the pivotal components of a bill in the state legislature that forced two special sessions this year.
“All taxpayers will see a reduction in the tax rate — offset by an increase in property value probably,” Parcell said. “Then, there’s the $100,000 tax homestead exemption that’s thrown out there as well.”
The $100,000 homestead exemption is still awaiting voter approval in November to be official. If passed at ballot boxes, it would mean that $100,000 of a property’s value cannot be taxed.
Superintendent Joe Burns said Tuesday evening that the adopted tax rate is approximately 39 cents lower than it was when he became the top educator in the district in 2012.
This year’s budget, built around the $100,000 property tax exemption, calls for expenditures of approximately $90.1 million for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which ends Aug. 31, 2024.
The total figure means the district has budgeted for a nearly $6 million deficit.
“This is for multiple reasons,” Parcell said. “The cost of everyday operational expenses are more, and then we gave teachers step pay raises, gave a 2% pay raise for clerical and auxiliary staff as well.
“Then, there’s some mandates that we’ve had to adhere to. Security was required. We’ve done that and some. Insurance went up significantly — 25% for property and liability insurance as well.”
Increased security measures to comply with a state mandate for armed security at all campuses is going to cost the district more than $1 million alone, representing a 75% increase in that area.
“We appreciate the board for approving the new budget, which emphasizes student and staff safety on our campuses,” CCISD Superintendent Dr. Joe Burns said. “CCISD’s goal is to become the premier public school district focused on the whole child, and we feel this budget helps us serve our community in a manner they deserve. We hope the people of Copperas Cove see this budget, the lowered tax rate and the wonderful things taking place in our classrooms and continue to trust us to serve their students.”
Despite the budgeted deficit, Burns said the district will continue to prioritize financial integrity and shoot for a lower number.
“Our plan is not to come in as a deficit budget at the end,” Burns said. “We’re working on position control, staffing, review and all those other things to squeeze as much as we can out of that — and never spend everything that’s allocated.”
Since the state began its Financial Integrity Rating System for Texas, Copperas Cove ISD has received the highest marks it can, a distinction Burns said he expects for this year as well.
“We will try to land this bird well within the footprint of the revenue that we have,” he said.
