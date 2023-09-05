CCISD Budget

Earl Parcell, the chief financial officer for Copperas Cove ISD, presents the proposed budget during a special school board meeting Tuesday evening.

COPPERAS COVE — Residents in the Copperas Cove ISD zone of the city limits will see a decrease in their tax rate from the school district — and a significant one at that.

With unanimous approval by the school board Tuesday, the property tax rate is dropping by nearly 18 cents from $1.0192 per $100 valuation to 83.38 cents per $100 valuation.

