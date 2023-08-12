The Copperas Cove ISD Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to approve pay raises for the district’s clerical and auxiliary staff.
Those CCISD employees will receive an across-the-board 2% pay raise, effective for the coming school year.
“We recently conducted a study of our salaries in CCISD,” Superintendent Joe Burns said. “In that study, we learned that auxiliary and clerical staff wages were below market rate. With this pay raise, CCISD will be near the market rate for these employees who provide so much to the district and our students.”
Trustees also approved a step increase for the teacher pay scale for the 2023-24 school year.
School security
Additionally, trustees approved the renewal of several safety protocols and procedures that were in place previous to this school year.
The board also approved a contract with Ranger Guard to provide CCISD with armed security on its campuses, in accordance with the recent passage of House Bill 3.
“Student safety is paramount and the measures the board voted to keep in place and enhance tonight will help us maintain that goal of keeping our students in CCISD safe,” Burns said.
Ranger Guard will provide security at its campuses that do not have school resource officers.
The Copperas Cove Police Department supplies armed school resource officers at Copperas Cove High School.
Contracting security services to Ranger Guard will cost the school district approximately $449,280 for the 2023-2024 school year, Burns explained during Tuesday’s monthly school board meeting.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 3 — a bill passed with bipartisan support during the 88th Legislative Session — in June.
“House Bill 3 lists armed security officers as (Texas Commission on Law Enforcement)-certified peace officers,” Burns said during the meeting, adding that one of the biggest challenges for becoming compliant with the new law has been to find qualified individuals in such a short time before it takes effect.
“We reached out to the city and asked about SROs. They can only guarantee provision of two,” Burns said.
In return, the state will reimburse school districts $15,000 per campus.
For Copperas Cove ISD, that comes out to a total reimbursement of $165,000, which is slightly less than what it reimburses the city of Copperas Cove for the salary and benefits of the resource officers at the high school.
Ultimately, as was outlined in the good cause exception the district will apply for, the district would like to have school marshals at every campus — including the high school.
The board is next scheduled to hold a special meeting on Aug. 29.
Herald reporter Thaddeus Imerman contributed to this report.
