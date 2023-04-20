band director

House Creek Elementary principal Todd Williams, right, welcomes James "Loy" Studer, left, to the district after being approved Tuesday evening by the School Board of Trustees to be the new director of instrumental music. Studer will officially arrive in June following the retirement of current director Tony Chapa.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

After a lengthy interview process, according to Superintendent Joe Burns, the Copperas Cove ISD school board of trustees has approved the district’s hire of a successor for Tony Chapa, director of instrumental music / head band director for the Pride of Cove Band. Chapa will retire at the end of the school year, the district said.

To succeed Chapa, the district will hire James “Loy” Studer, who will begin in June after a stint at S.H. Rider High School in Wichita Falls.

