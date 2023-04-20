After a lengthy interview process, according to Superintendent Joe Burns, the Copperas Cove ISD school board of trustees has approved the district’s hire of a successor for Tony Chapa, director of instrumental music / head band director for the Pride of Cove Band. Chapa will retire at the end of the school year, the district said.
To succeed Chapa, the district will hire James “Loy” Studer, who will begin in June after a stint at S.H. Rider High School in Wichita Falls.
During his time in Wichita Falls, Studer has overseen 13 different performing groups as the school district’s director of bands and orchestra, according to CCISD.
Throughout his 26-year career in public education, Studer has taught students who have won multiple UIL Sweepstakes awards in both band and orchestra, performed at the UIL State Wind Ensemble Festival, been finalists at the UIL State Marching Band Contest and the UIL Area Marching Band contest, finalist at the Bands of America Southwest Super Regional and achieved Grand Champion status at the Orlando MusicFest, Alamo Showcase of Music and the South Coast Music Festival, according to Cove ISD.
He has also led his groups to travel to many destinations — within the U.S. and internationally — including San Antonio; Corpus Christi; Orlando; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Boston; New York City; and London.
In 2023, the Rider Varsity Orchestra was one of only two high school groups from around the world selected to perform at the prestigious Viennese Masters Series at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
According to Cove ISD, under Studer’s leadership at Rider High School during the 2022-2023 school year, 72 students were selected to an All-Region group, 26 were selected to Area, and three students were chosen for the TMEA All-State Band and Orchestra. Another 42 students advanced to the UIL state solo and ensemble contest, and 27 students were named Texas Music Scholars.
His students at Rider High also earned individual accolades. One was named the top 5A violinist in Texas, two students were selected to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade All-American Band, one student was selected to the National Youth Orchestra, and one student was chosen for the Oberlin Summer Music Institute. Twelve seniors will go on to perform in ensembles at various universities, and band and orchestra seniors earned a total of more than $2.9 million in college scholarships.
Studer is a 1997 graduate of the University of North Texas College of Music and has also taught in Lewisville ISD, Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, and Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD.
