Copperas Cove ISD instructional aide Anna Wakley looks for signs of success not just in academic scores but in student behavior. Wakley works with students who are mandated to attend CCISD’s Disciplinary Alternative Education Program for students who have made incorrect behavior choices and need additional support.

“My favorite part of being a paraprofessional is when I am able to make a connection with a student,” she said. “Even if it’s just one student, for one day, or even just one class period. “That connection might be something as small as making eye contact, or a smile, or a ‘yes ma’am’ instead of ‘yeah’ or ‘huh.’ I like to think that those little things will eventually lead to bigger and better things.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.