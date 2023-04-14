More than 300 students and their families are expected to step out and prove that autism is not a disability but a different ability at CCISD’s 7th Annual Autism Awareness Walk at Hanke Stadium. This year’s walk theme is Color the World with Kindness. April is Autism Awareness Month.

With morning temperatures slated in the low 70s at the start of the walk at 10 a.m., students will enjoy a variety of sensory activities at more than 30 booths while dancing with cheerleaders, competing in roller scooter limbo and more. Children receive a booth bingo card and receive a bag of prizes courtesy of Extraco Banks once they have filled every square by visiting the various booths and trying the different activities.

