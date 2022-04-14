More than 300 students and their families proved that autism is not a disability but a different ability at CCISD’s Annual Autism Awareness Walk at Hanke Stadium at S. C. Lee Jr. High School.
The wind was gusting, but the sun was shining as students enjoyed a variety of sensory activities while visiting with superheroes, dancing with cheerleaders, competing in roller scooter limbo and more. This year’s walk theme was #InclusionMatters.
“Copperas Cove is very accepting and inclusive. Inclusion matters,” CCISD Special Education Coordinator Teresa Colvin said. “We just want to give the community an event where everybody is included and spread the word that Copperas Cove ISD does truly care about its students.”
Copperas Cove ISD has conducted an autism awareness walk for six years and plans to continue the annual event for families including the Trejos. Jennine Trejo’s son attends Martin Walker Elementary and was diagnosed with autism when entering kindergarten at age 5.
“He is 11 years old now and is in the fifth grade. He has come a long way from when he used to lash out and now, he has learned how to stop and think,” Trejo said. “(Students diagnosed with autism) are one of a kind. They are unique. These kids are incredibly special in their own ways.”
Copperas Cove High School general education students including members of the JROTC, Criminal Justice Club, HOSA, AVID, and the cheerleaders enjoyed the various games and activities with the students being honored at the event.
“It shows them that we really do care and it’s a normal thing for us to be with them and have a good time,” said CCHS senior and cheer captain Allyssa Kimball. “It is not something we really think about. We are all students here and enjoy each other’s company together.”
April is Autism Awareness Month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.