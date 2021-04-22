In partnership with Coryell Health, Copperas Cove Independent School District provided a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students ages 16 and older at Copperas Cove High School on Tuesday.
Director of Health Services Amy Hudson said this initiative to vaccinate students began once the vaccine became available for teens at least 16 years old. The district held previous vaccination events for staff and faculty.
“It’s the hope that everything can keep inching closer to normalcy and get more kids back in school if more kids are vaccinated,” Hudson said. “I never even thought we would have a vaccine this quickly; it’s kind of amazing how quickly people put it together.”
Hudson said some staff members decided not to receive the vaccination. She noted the recent halt of the Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine potentially played into some of the fears about the vaccinations. Students participating in the clinic received the Pfizer vaccine.
“People are hesitant about vaccines, they think it came out too fast, but I want them to know that it’s safe, it’s based off the same technology that they’ve used for other vaccines, it’s been tested on a lot of people, and it’s a chance to help stop the virus from spreading,” Hudson said.
Jalen McAdams, a 16-year-old sophomore at Copperas Cove High School, decided to get vaccinated following a discussion with his mom.
“I heard about it from my mom because she works at the prison in Gatesville, and she already had two of hers (vaccinations), and she was like I might as well get mine,” McAdams said.
McAdams said getting vaccinated is vital to slow the spread of the virus.
“People still think that it's not a big deal, but it’s still here, still killing,” McAdams said.
McAdams had advice for teens who may be reluctant to get vaccinated.
“Just get it because it's not bad, it didn’t hurt, and I haven’t had any side effects so far,” McAdams said.
CCISD nurse Ella Doubleday was administering the vaccine with several other district nurses and volunteer nurses from AdventHealth.
“I feel that it’s great because we can start protecting, not only other students, but the staff, their peers, and themselves,” Doubleday said.
She recommended for people just do a little research before making a final decision on whether to get vaccinated.
“Look up everything, definitely research for themselves, and talk to their provider,” Doubleday said. “I also hope that the students through word of mouth will let others know it’s a positive experience, and to just give their experiences for the other students that are reluctant.”
Hadiya Mitchell, a 16-year-old junior at Copperas Cove High School, also received the vaccine following a conversation with her mom. Her mom is sick and has a weak immune system, and concerns about spreading the virus to her in that condition motivated Mitchell to get vaccinated.
“If I get the shot, it’s less likely for her to get sick,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell said she was also reluctant to get vaccinated because of some of the fears and conspiracy theories being spread on social media.
“I was thinking about getting the shot, but then I wasn’t sure because I didn’t know what was going to happen to me,” Mitchell explained. “But I think people who can get it should get it because you don’t want to put other people at risk, and you can save other people’s lives and also, so you won’t get sick too.”
At least 90 students voluntarily rolled up their sleeves to receive the first vaccine shot, and Mitchell had advice for her fellow students.
“If they are on the fence of getting it or not getting it, they should ask the people who did get vaccinated to see how it affected them and make their decisions after speaking with a source that’s closer to them,” Mitchell said.
Students who were vaccinated will receive their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine in approximately three weeks through another vaccination clinic offered by the district.
