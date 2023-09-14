The Copperas Cove ISD Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to join a lawsuit previously filed against the Texas Education Agency regarding the 2023 accountability rating process.
During its regular meeting, the board voted, 6-0, to retain Thompson & Horton law firm of Houston in order to intervene in Kingsville ISD, et. al v. Morath and challenge the State’s new accountability system’s implementation.
“The State has not followed the guidelines set forth in legislation and we are not going to allow the good work of our students, teachers and community to become a political ploy without a fight,” CCISD superintendent Dr. Joe Burns said. “This has been handled unfairly and not met the deadlines that were outlined in House Bill 22, which first changed this process in 2017.
“The new accountability system, if allowed to move forward, will result in improving districts like CCISD receiving lower accountability ratings, even though student performance improved. Copperas Cove students showed improvement on 18 STAAR or End-of-Course exams in this accountability cycle, despite inadequate communication or preparation from the TEA or legislature on the new test or new accountability procedures.”
In addition to the lawsuit vote, the board approved the purchase of two new school buses from Longhorn Bus Sales.
The board also approved updates to the district’s emergency operations plan for the 2023-24 school year.
The CCISD Board of Trustees is next scheduled to hold a workshop at Noon on Oct. 16th with a regular meeting the following evening, starting at 6:30 p.m.
