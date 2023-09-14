EDUCATION Graphic

The Copperas Cove ISD Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to join a lawsuit previously filed against the Texas Education Agency regarding the 2023 accountability rating process.

During its regular meeting, the board voted, 6-0, to retain Thompson & Horton law firm of Houston in order to intervene in Kingsville ISD, et. al v. Morath and challenge the State’s new accountability system’s implementation.

