Bernard Jackson had a successful career in the United States Army and retired after twenty-five years of service. He was then faced with the decision of what was next in his career. He applied to work for Copperas Cove ISD in 2017 and has never looked back. In fact, continuing education is a top priority for Jackson. He is enrolled at Central Texas College in the construction program and serves on the program’s board as a student.
Former supervisor Mark Stahl said Jackson has a zeal for the carpentry trade and the construction field.
“There is no project too large in scope for Bernie, and he is not apprehensive of tackling significant objectives,” Stahl said. “He has been a leader in critical projects throughout the district, including the remodel of classrooms at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, remodel of offices and classrooms at Copperas Cove High School, the remodel of the Disciplinary Alternative Education Program building at Crossroads High School, and the remodel of the office space at Copperas Cove Junior High to name a few. Bernie has always responded to the district’s needs from an operational standpoint and during any circumstance. He has done this with a smile on his face and with an infectious positive spirit. Bernie has a gift for inspiring others through his example and lighting up any atmosphere with his smile and laugh.”
Jackson’s coworkers state you will hear Jackson long before seeing him.
“His joyful laugh has a way of spreading and lifting the spirits of others who might be experiencing difficult personal situations. Bernie is well respected among the district, campus, and staff of CCISD. He treats everyone with respect and delivers excellent customer service,” Stahl said. “Mr. Jackson produces work that many industry professionals do not match, and he prides himself on attention to detail. Bernie has a strong work ethic and is passionate concerning how the product he produces positively affects students and staff. He is coachable, punctual, and always prepared. He carries himself professionally in his personal life and at work. Bernie is full of energy and is always willing to go the extra mile, whether setting up for an event or tackling a massive project. His dedication and willingness to learn at a higher level for his profession separate him from others.”
Jackson was named the 2022 CCISD Maintenance Department Employee of the Year and was selected as the 2022 CCISD Auxiliary Employee of the Year.
