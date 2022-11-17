Bernard Jackson

Bernard Jackson had a successful career in the United States Army and retired after twenty-five years of service. He was then faced with the decision of what was next in his career. He applied to work for Copperas Cove ISD in 2017 and has never looked back. In fact, continuing education is a top priority for Jackson. He is enrolled at Central Texas College in the construction program and serves on the program’s board as a student.

Former supervisor Mark Stahl said Jackson has a zeal for the carpentry trade and the construction field.

