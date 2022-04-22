As the largest employer in Coryell County, Copperas Cove ISD employs more than 1,500 staff members. From among that number, five employees are selected as the CCISD employees of the year.
During the school board meeting on April 12, the district introduced this year’s winners.
Secondary Teacher of the Year
Copperas Cove Junior High band teacher Ryan Stewart is CCISD’s Secondary Teacher of the Year. Stewart is the head of one of the most consistently successful band programs in the region at Copperas Cove Junior High with his students receiving superior ratings at UIL competitions year after year.
His dedication to creating young musicians and good human beings is clear and present in the lessons he teaches every day. He consistently models strong classroom management skills and is firm but kind, inspiring students to always try to better themselves. Stewart has taught 22 years.
Elementary Teacher of the Year
Martin Walker Elementary teacher Molly Goldschmeding is CCISD’s Elementary Teacher of the Year. Goldschmeding embodies all the qualities and attributes of a teacher that kids read about in books. She is a model of professionalism and personifies dedication.
She routinely arrives early and always spends significant time in her classroom over holidays and on weekends preparing the next lessons for her students. Goldschmeding is an extraordinary teacher with an unrelenting passion for teaching with a pure and genuine love for all her students. She has taught two years in the district.
Rookie Teacher of the Year
House Creek Elementary teacher Kandis Elkins is CCISD’s Rookie Teacher of the Year. Elkins’ fifth-grade science students consistently perform the highest in the district. All of Elkins’ students passed district assessments. The classroom culture Elkins has created with her students has motivated them to be confident with their learning.
Elkins has been able to reach students by determining their learning styles that enable them to achieve academically and personally. Elkins teaches and dances with her students using songs tied to science subjects and makes learning connections at the highest levels. This is her first year of teaching.
Paraprofessional of the Year
Clements/Parsons Elementary teacher’s aide Zuheila Acevedo Babilonia is CCISD’s Paraprofessional of the Year.
She teaches a bilingual kindergarten class, creating lesson plans, stations, and small groups in both English and Spanish with tremendous prep work that is put into classroom activities to ensure her students have a quality educational experience.
Acevedo Babilonia’s determination and dedication to the success of her students has impacted the entire campus. She is energetic, caring, honest, and understanding with both students and staff. Acevedo Babilonia has worked in CCISD for two years and has a promising career in education.
Auxiliary Employee of the Year
Maintenance Department employee Bernard Jackson is CCISD’s Auxiliary Employee of the Year. Jackson has a passion for the service business and enriching the educational environments for learners and staff. He has a zeal for the carpentry trade and the construction field. There is no project too large in scope for Jackson, and he is not apprehensive of tackling significant objectives. He is a leader in critical projects throughout the district.
Jackson produces work that many industry professionals do not match. He has a strong work ethic and is passionate concerning how the product he produces positively affects students & staff. After 25 years of military service, Jackson has worked at CCISD for five years.
