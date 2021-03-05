Copperas Cove ISD rolled out a new anonymous reporting service to empower students and staff to report inappropriate behavior, mental health and safety issues to administrators at their schools to ensure the safety and well-being of fellow students and staff. The national program, STOPit, also provides social and emotional learning resources and curriculum to students to help improve attitudes and behavior, gain a deeper commitment to learning and improve classroom behavior. The program became available to families and staff on March 1.
CCISD Director of Behavioral Support Services Rhonda Burnell says the STOPit Program gives students an opportunity to create a safe environment for themselves and their peers.
“Students have the ability to make an anonymous report or they have the option to provide their name when reporting an incident,” Burnell said. “This system allows administrators to analyze data and deploy the most appropriate support and resources for students. I see STOPit as a system that helps the district be more connected with students and families which provides the ability to build a safer and more positive community.”
Students have access to the STOPit mobile app that has two simple but powerful features including “Report” that may be used by students to report incidents to school contacts anonymously and “Messenger” that may be used to engage in anonymous two-way communication with school contacts.
“Both Report and Messenger empower students to stand up for themselves and for one another. Students have the power to help put an end to harmful and inappropriate behavior they see online through social media and other means,” Burnell said. “Students can use STOPit to reach out for help if they or a peer are facing a personal crisis or experiencing bullying, abuse, or are otherwise in need of assistance. Our goal with STOPit is to create safer, kinder, school communities both online and off.”
Students are invited to download the STOPit app from the app store on their smartphones or tablets at no charge. Downloading the app is optional.If a student doesn’t have a smart phone,he or she can access the STOPit system from any CCISD device on any campus.
No student information is required to use STOPit. The only way personally identifiable information will be accessible through STOPit is if a student voluntarily includes it within the content of a report or message.
CCISD already employs an anonymous reporting system for bullying on its homepage at www.ccisd.com and will continue to offer this to students and families in addition to STOPit.
