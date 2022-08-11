Eleven Copperas Cove ISD paraprofessionals have been recommended by their principals to teach in their own classroom in the 2022 school year. Another 32 paraprofessionals are eligible to work as interns in the classroom with an experienced teacher and 30 more are enrolling in classes to earn enough college credits to advance to become interns.

CCISD is ensuring a quality education for students by educating and training paraprofessionals to become teachers through its new R.I.S.E. program.

