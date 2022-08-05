Across the country, school fire deaths are rare. Yet, Copperas Cove schools conduct fire drills monthly, a proactive approach to keeping students and staff safe in the event of an emergency. Severe weather drills, hold, lockdown, and secure drills, hazardous materials drills, and active threat drills are also conducted so students, staff, and emergency personnel are fully prepared.
Copperas Cove Police officers certified through Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training conducted this year’s active threat drill at Copperas Cove Junior High School in collaboration with CCISD administrators and city emergency services. Copperas Cove Police Explorers played the roles of students during the exercise.
CCISD Deputy Superintendent of Operations and Support Rick Kirkpatrick said it is imperative that Copperas Cove Independent School District and the Copperas Cove Police Department and other first responders continue to work closely together to provide a safe environment for our staff and students.
“This training provided officers and district staff the opportunity to refresh their knowledge about active threat responses,” Kirkpatrick said. “This training reinforces prior trainings for our staff and the police department and allows new administrative staff members to be exposed to active threat response.”
The Copperas Cove Police Department trains its officers through active threat exercises annually, and the training has taken place on multiple campuses throughout the district over the years. The safety of students and staff has and will always be a priority to the department and the school district.
Capt. Gabriel Cardona of the Copperas Cove Police Department said officers learned a great deal from the city’s EMS and school partners this year.
“They provided great feedback, which was used to enhance the quality of training as it unfolded in real time,” Cardona said. “We are pleased with how this training program has evolved over the years and continue to evaluate all aspects in order to provide the best training possible for all involved.”
School administrators traveled with police officers through hallways, classrooms, and common areas, gaining a better understanding of measures taken by law enforcement to ensure both student and staff safety.
“School administrators play a vital role in crisis management and this training provided them the opportunity to ask first responders direct questions about their response and the administration’s role in that response,” Kirkpatrick said. “The key to an effective response is communication among all parties, including a communication plan with both staff on site and parents who are receiving texts from their students. This is in addition to the communication during the crisis between first responders and district personnel.”
Cardona said school staff members assist law enforcement in not only reunification, but with communication between the incident command post and staff, students, and families.
“In an active threat situation, parents often receive frantic phone calls or messages from their children as an event is ongoing and unfortunately, inaccurate information may be provided. Parents, understandably, respond to the campus, along with other citizens, which makes an already chaotic situation even more challenging on first responders and school officials,” Cardona said. “Bringing CCISD staff on board as the situation unfolds allows for better communication to both the affected staff and students on campus, as well as their friends and family outside. It is important to convey to the public when a situation is under control and is being handled by first responders with the utmost care and importance.”
CCISD Communications Department staff also underwent training at Region 12 that included mock drill exercises in collaboration with area law enforcement agencies.
Copperas Cove Police Explorer and CCHS JROTC Cadet Philip Jackson assisted with the training and said he feels safe at school.
“It was like such a real-life experience and gave me skills for my future. I want to become a state trooper,” the high school senior said. “If there ever is actually a school shooter, I know how they’re going to breach the building and basically how we keep ourselves safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.