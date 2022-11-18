Terri Jernigan knows how to motivate people. The physical education teacher at Williams/Ledger Elementary knows how to help others attain goals they never dreamed possible. Her school’s involvement with the United Way campaign is no different.

Jernigan serves as the United Way representative at her campus organizing the campaign through individual pledge commitment and fundraising events. Williams/Ledger Elementary has consecutively, year after year, raised more money than any other school in CCISD, under Jernigan’s leadership.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.