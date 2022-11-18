Terri Jernigan knows how to motivate people. The physical education teacher at Williams/Ledger Elementary knows how to help others attain goals they never dreamed possible. Her school’s involvement with the United Way campaign is no different.
Jernigan serves as the United Way representative at her campus organizing the campaign through individual pledge commitment and fundraising events. Williams/Ledger Elementary has consecutively, year after year, raised more money than any other school in CCISD, under Jernigan’s leadership.
“There really isn’t any big secret,” Jernigan said. “We offer opportunities for our students and families to participate in a variety of activities and to give. We really just have fun, and the Williams/Ledger family has a really big heart.”
This year, the school raised more than $13,000, the highest amount in the school’s history.
“The only difference to our campaign this year was we added some new activities to our old standards and had some renewed interest,” Jernigan said. “We have a lot of help, and we have a lot of fun. This is definitely a team effort, staff, students, and parents.”
The school organizes a car show, fall festival, color run, and other activities that added more than $7,000 to its final total raised for the United Way. While many employees made personal donations through pledge forms, the school’s annual fall festival brings in more than $2,000 each year.
While some would argue that Williams/Ledger is one of the largest schools in the district and therefore is able to raise more money, the achievement-oriented school also won the school district’s United Way per-capita award, designed to help smaller schools compete against the larger ones. Williams/Ledger Elementary raised an average of nearly $75 per employee from pledge forms alone, resulting in $6,294 added to the school’s final fundraising total.
Jernigan also motivates other elementary campuses to add to their fundraising totals organizing a district-wide color fun run each year. An entry fee, which could be paid by parents or through business sponsorships, was required for students to participate. Each school is able to add the money contributed by its respective runners back to its school total of money raised for the United Way campaign. On average, each school added more than $300 to its overall total.
Williams/Ledger Elementary Communities in Schools Site Coordinator P.J. White said she sees the money at work every day on her campus.
“Communities in Schools is a United Way agency, and we help at-risk students. We are a dropout prevention program,” White said. “These funds come right back to the campus to help our kids be successful whether that be with food, clothing, school supplies, or whatever they need outside the classroom. The funds from the United Way help make that possible.”
CCISD raised $53,434.32, an all-time district record with a 43.1% increase, for the United Way this year. Two CCISD schools raised more than $10,000 including S. C. Lee Junior High with $11,199 and Williams/Ledger Elementary with $13,705. House Creek Elementary and Copperas Cove Junior High School each raised more than $5,000 for the district’s United Way campaign.
The total raised and awards earned by each school were:
- Most Money Raised Award: Williams/Ledger Elementary School
- Year-Over-Year Increase Award: Crossroads High School
- Per Capita Award: Williams/Ledger Elementary School
- Williams/Ledger Elementary: $13,705
- S. C. Lee Junior High: $11,199
- House Creek Elementary: $5,374
- Copperas Cove Junior High: $5,069.83
- Copperas Cove High School: $4,303.01
- Martin Walker Elementary: $4,094.95
- Clements/Parsons Elementary: $2,952.75
- CCISD District Service & Training Center: $1,886
- Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy: $1,829.73
- Crossroads High School: $1,640.23
- Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary: $903.12
- Hettie Halstead Elementary: $476.70
