Copperas Cove ISD was one of 88 school districts in the state of Texas that were awarded a Jobs and Education for Texans grant, according to a release from the office of Gov. Greg Abbott.
Copperas Cove ISD is set to receive $175,522.
“The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 208 students, providing training in the occupation of Packaging & Filling Machine Operators and Tenders,” the release said.
In total, the state awarded more than $54 million in grants to colleges, universities, public school districts and private schools.
The grants come from the Texas Workforce Commission to public community, state, and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools across the state, the release said.
