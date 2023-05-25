Lego Prime kits, expansion sets and individual take-home kits to extend exploration and learning outside the classroom has CCISD elementary students developing their robotics skills thanks to a $750,000 grant from the Department of Defense Education Activity. The grant also funded stipends for teachers serving as elementary robotics club sponsors.

“Slightly more than half of the students in our robotics club are military connected, and the ones that are not directly connected have a friend that is,” said Williams/Ledger Elementary librarian Savannah Taylor, who also sponsors the campus robotics club program.

