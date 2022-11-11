Copperas Cove ISD teachers were selected and nominated by their respective schools for VFW Post #8577 Teacher of the Year honors. The judges will select one teacher in grades pre-K-5, 6-8 and 9-12 whose nominations to forward to the district level. The nominees are selected based on their commitment to promote civic responsibility, teach flag etiquette, and instill patriotism in their students.
Copperas Cove High School Career Technology Education Coordinator Sandra Perry selected Health Sciences Teacher Jeni Carbone-Williams as the school’s VFW Teacher of the Year.
“Mrs. Williams sets the example for her students on what being a servant to the community means. A great community leader not only has the motivation to affect positive change in the community, but they also want to be at the forefront of that transformation,” Perry said. “Mrs. Williams inherently possesses the dedication and drive that is a paramount necessity in being an effective leader and she is willing to put in the time and effort towards service, selflessly providing her time and effort for the greater good.”
Copperas Cove Junior High history teacher and military veteran Bryan Cook was selected by Principal Jeff Shannon.
“Mr. Cook is a sponsor for our Junior Historians program and is devoted to making this program the best it can be including planning several field trips including the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, Waco Mammoth National Monument, and the Dr Pepper Museum,” Shannon said. “He is also an advocate for community involvement and works right alongside his Junior Historians as they volunteer.”
Military spouse and S. C. Lee Junior High teacher Kasie Taylor was selected by Principal Brian Jost.
“Kasie came to me last year with a plan to support our veterans. She approached me again this year with an even bigger plan to support our veterans and active-duty personnel, while promoting civic responsibility, flag etiquette, and patriotism,” Jost said.
Williams/Ledger Elementary first grade teacher Josshue Salinas was selected by Principal Tracie Phillips.
“Mr. Salinas has an extensive military background and is a shining example of what we want our students to model,” Phillips said. “Building strong citizenship skills and empowering our youngest students to be proud of themselves and their country and communities is such a crucial step in building that foundation for a lifetime of citizenship.”
Martin Walker Elementary Principal Breanne Turner selected former Army spouse, military mom, and kindergarten teacher Ann Akui.
“Mrs. Akui instills good character and citizenship in students by continuously modeling what that looks like. She never lets a student walk by without making a connection,” Turner said. “The same could be said when Mrs. Akui finds herself with her adult peers. The intentionality in the way she treats others is the perfect model of good character for students.”
House Creek Elementary music teacher Angela Simecek was selected by Principal Todd Williams.
“Mrs. Simecek is a supporter of our troops and veterans, teaching patriotic songs to her students and organizing a Freedom Week each year,” Williams said. “Choir students perform patriotic songs at our Veterans Day program, saluting them for their service to our nation.”
Hettie Halstead Elementary’s selection is reading teacher Andrew Pence, chosen by Principal Billie Diaz.
“As a former member of the military and a former police officer, Mr. Pence exudes an air of punctuality, leadership, and persistence with his students,” Diaz said. “Mr. Pence models good citizenship for all students and staff members at Hettie Halstead. He sets and maintains high expectations and the students he serves work hard because they know what is expected when they come into his room.”
Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary Principal Rebekah Shuck selected fifth grade teacher and military veteran Barbara Coleman.
“Mrs. Coleman is an exceptional teacher who loves and cares for her student’s emotional and academic needs,” Shuck said. “She is extremely dedicated to her craft and works endless hours to prepare quality lessons. She invests in her students not only academically, but socially and emotionally.”
Clements/Parsons Elementary Principal Jennifer Maples selected fifth grade bilingual teacher Jose Hernandez.
“Mr. Hernandez shared with his students the importance of honoring the flag and showing respect for the Pledge of Allegiance,” Maples said. “Mr. Hernandez was stationed at Fort Hood and you can often hear him share his stories with students during social studies class.”
Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy Principal Leah Miller selected former military spouse and pre-K teacher Robin Petet.
“Perhaps it has something to do with her background as a military spouse that helps her to truly realize just what it is like to be in a new place with no history and no connections and makes her ensure that connections begin to be built from the moment that those new students walk in and leave their families on the outside,” Miller said. “Mrs. Petet is that teacher that makes sure your student gets an amazing start in the school system and is ready to be a productive member of the community as he/she grows and continues their schooling.”
Crossroads High School VFW Teacher of the Year is Michael Veal, selected by Principal Pat Crawley.
“Mr. Veal works daily facilitating students with their regular work, while simultaneously answering questions about the military, work, and life as an adult,” Crawley said. “Mr. Veal has also taken on the RESET Team (JROTC-like program) helping students to start thinking about and planning for the future.”
VFW Post #8577 Teachers of the Year are announced at a ceremony at the VFW post later this fall and will advance to the District 14 contest.
