Copperas Cove ISD teachers were selected and nominated by their respective schools for VFW Post #8577 Teacher of the Year honors. The judges will select one teacher in grades pre-K-5, 6-8 and 9-12 whose nominations to forward to the district level. The nominees are selected based on their commitment to promote civic responsibility, teach flag etiquette, and instill patriotism in their students.

Copperas Cove High School Career Technology Education Coordinator Sandra Perry selected Health Sciences Teacher Jeni Carbone-Williams as the school’s VFW Teacher of the Year.

