The Copperas Cove Bulldawgs shattered their peanut butter donation total from last year, collecting more than 8,200 jars of peanut butter throughout the month of August.
The final count, including online donations, in fact totaled 8,207. Of that, more than 2,400 came from online donations.
One of the difference makers this year was how many organizations supported the fundraiser.
“The biggest thing I’m so happy about is that we got over 40 entities involved — besides all the sports on campus,” Buckram said. “So we have 19 different sports on campus, and then we had over 20 businesses involved and had collections also.”
Buckram was happy to see the collaboration.
“(It’s) a together, we’re more type of deal — we kind of preach that,” said Donald Buckram Jr., an assistant coach with the football team. “That goes to show that the more people you get together, the better we’re going to be.
“The main goal was to fight hunger in Copperas Cove, and I think we accomplished that task.”
Copperas Cove High School donated half of the peanut butter to the My Brother’s House food pantry and the Baptist Benevolence Ministry.
Members of both recipients were floored by seeing that amount of peanut butter, Buckram said.
“It was an overwhelming experience — only due to the quantity that we had in person,” Buckram said.
Riding the high of collecting over 8,000 jars this year — nearly double the 4,058 collected in 2022 — Buckram said he already expects more next year.
“I know we’re going to have more next year, so we got to start a little bit earlier next year and try to get Robert Griffin III and Charles ‘Peanut’ Tillman also involved next year, too,” he said.
The peanut butter drive started as a football game in San Antonio called the Peanut Butter Bowl. The idea sparked the interest of Round Rock Stony Point, which Copperas Cove played for its Peanut Butter Bowl one year.
The peanut butter drive has evolved into a competition of numerous schools to see which one can collect the most peanut butter.
Copperas Cove’s opening game this year on Aug. 25 at Georgetown was one of this year’s 41 Peanut Butter Bowl games, according to peanutbutterbowl.com.
Very Bold Ministries is the the organization behind Peanut Butter Bowl, according to the website. Having been in existence for more than 40 years, Very Bold Ministries is a Christian faith-based nonprofit organization “that strives to make a positive difference in people’s lives,” according to the website.
