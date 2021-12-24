Copperas Cove ISD students finished their mid-year exams and then celebrated with the gift of giving as they headed into the holiday break.
From gift wrapping presents for those less fortunate to ringing bells for the Salvation Army, students and staff ensured that all students had gifts under the tree for Christmas with hundreds of angels “adopted” from each school’s Christmas tree and celebrated the holiday season.
Gifts collected were distributed through each campus’ Communities in Schools representative. CCISD campuses and offices reopen on Jan. 4 with students returning on Jan. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.