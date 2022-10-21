Copperas Cove ISD is not taking its latest Texas Education Agency accountability rating for granted and is using state COVID funding to boost the academic skills of students through its new Bulldawg Academy After-School program offered on all elementary and junior high campuses.

Texas Education Agency accountability ratings show Copperas Cove ISD students performing above pre-pandemic levels with the district scoring a high “B” accountability rating of 87% and nearly half of the district’s campuses receiving an “A” letter grade.

