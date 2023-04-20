Women are underrepresented in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) careers, and this poses new challenges as the digital transformation grows at a rapid pace not just in the United States but worldwide.

Thirty-nine CCISD female students in grades 3-8 attended STEM Girl Day at the University of Texas in Austin thanks to funding from a $750,000 Department of Defense Education Activity grant that the district is utilizing over a five-year span. The goal of the grant is to increase student math achievement by integrating coding and STEM activities into multiple areas of the curriculum.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.