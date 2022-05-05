Latin culture and traditions were on full display last Saturday evening as students who were a part of the Spanish classes at Copperas Cove Junior High School hosted Latin Culture Night.
The event was created as a way of giving students who completed two years of Spanish a chance for students to experience some of the traditions and culture that was taught to them by instructors Nellie Perez and Claudia Velasquez.
During the past two years, students in these classes have learned about the Latin traditions and culture. They have had a chance to appreciate various aspects of that culture.
During the evening’s festivities, more than 20 female Cove Junior High students got to experience a Quinceanera, a traditional celebration when girls turn 15 and transition from girlhood to womanhood. They took part in an introduction with an escort or chaperone, which was a parent, guardian or a friend into the CCJHS Cafeteria, followed by the changing of shoes, a blessing, and finally a crowning.
“We wanted to give our students a cultural Latin experience with the Quinceanera, food, music, and dancing, and have them enjoy themselves after working so hard in their classes these past two years,” Perez said.
Following the Quinceanera there was music and these students performed a surprise dance for all of the attendees at the event. The dance featured Latin rhythms that were also incorporated into a waltz.
“I grew up going to these types of cultural events, dances,” Velasquez said. “We were not thinking that we would get 25 students to participate in the Quinceara and the dances but we did, and maybe next year it will be even bigger.”
Two of the eighth grade students who participated in the event were Alayna Martinez and Madeline Frasier.
“I like to learn new words. I also like to learn different cultures, and seeing how their life is in a different culture,” Frasier said.
Copperas Cove Junior High School Farm to Table Teacher Yliris Finney and her students helped provide an amazing catering experience as CCJHS chefs prepared all of the appetizers, entrees, and desserts, as well as served all menu items to each attendee.
The night was capped of by the eating of the cake and dancing to great music that was provided by DJ Lowdog. Local businesses helped make the event a success.
