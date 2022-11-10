KILLEEN — Thirteen schools, 407 junior high band members audition, and only 189 All-Region junior high band members are chosen. Forty-eight of those selections, more than 25%, were captured by Copperas Cove Junior High band members with three more students selected as alternates, ready to step in if a region band member is unable to participate in this Friday’s concert and clinic.

The Copperas Cove Junior High Band teachers Ryan Stewart, Kenneth Marina and Kathryn Kelley shared that playing an instrument at the level to be selected for All-Region Band requires dedication by both students and staff.

