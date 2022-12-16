choir

The six members the all-state choir from Central Texas College in Killeen pose for a photo. Of the six, two (and an alternate) are from Copperas Cove, while another is from Kempner.

The Central Texas College (CTC) Fine Arts music program recently announced six members of the CTC Choir earned spots in the Texas Two-Year College All-State Choir and one was chosen as an alternate. Three of the students in the choir are from Copperas Cove and one is from Kempner.

Copperas Cove residents Kenneth Mareko and Crystal Larocco earned a spot on the choir, while resident Jovita Castro earned a spot as an alternate. Kempner resident Ashley Demers also was awarded a spot in the all-state choir.

