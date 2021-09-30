The Copperas Cove Public Library played host to a lecture on raised bed gardening and how to protect your vegetables and gardens from being eaten by deer or other animals.
Wally Schirner is a Bell County Master Gardener. He spent 25 years in the United States Army, and then another 10 years as a civil servant. During that time, he was gardening. When he retired he has continued to garden and in 2015 he became a master gardener, Since then he wanted to share his knowledge of gardening by making presentations that will help people become successful at gardening.
He made the first presentation about raised bed gardening. Schirner says,
“Lots of people have a desire to garden, but they don’t know how to get started,” Schirner said. “Our goal is to give people the right information so that they can be successful at gardening, and with that success they will keep doing it. There is also a lot of mental and physical benefits to gardening.”
During his presentation, Schirner talked about some of the benefits of having a raised bed garden in Central Texas.
The main reason to consider a raised bed garden in Central Texas is the poor quality of the topsoil. Its texture is mostly clay, has a very alkaline pH — normally above 7 on the pH scale — and can be very shallow especially west of I-35, Schirner explained. Many experts estimate that if you amend the native soil it will take three to five years to get a soil that is suitable for vegetable gardening, he explained.
He said amendments can improve the texture, but it is almost impossible to significantly alter the pH level for soil.
For those wanting to amend their native soil, testing is critical to determine the starting point, and then retest regularly to know if the desired corrections are being made.
Robert Ferguson is a Coryell County Extension Agent with the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Services in Gatesville. He made a presentation on keeping deer and other animals from eating or destroying your garden.
The first way to protect plants and gardens from animals is fencing, which he said is the best way to keep them out of the garden. He also said people can install electric fencing, which should be at least 8 feet in height. Deer block netting and fencing and a staggered fence are other options Ferguson mentioned.
Another way to prevent deer from eating gardens or plants is to have deer resistant plants, such as gray leaf plants — ones that have highly fragrant foliage. Ferguson said several examples of these types of plants are shrubs such as Agarita, Bush Germander, Yucca, and oleander.
Deborah Hull is with Copperas Cove Library advisory board.
“One of the tasks that we were looking for was to promote programs that the community could be involved in,” Hull said. “I was interested in above ground gardening, since COVID-19 hitting the last year, we have not been able to travel much, and many of us have been stuck at home, and so many of us have been doing gardening outside, or using containers for a garden. We reached out to someone who could speak about raised bed gardening.”
