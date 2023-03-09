James Lewis

James Lewis, assistant Cubmaster with Pack 251 in Copperas Cove, is seen here with his wife, Windie. James is a former Cub Scout of the pack and served a career in the Army.

 Courtesy Photo

Retired U.S. Army veteran James Lewis was a Cub Scout when he was growing up in Copperas Cove before graduating high school, joining the military and going off to war, and now the 47-year-old serves as a leader of the same scout pack he grew up in.

“I love it,” Lewis said, recently. “I’m biased, but I think this is one of the best packs. We have great kids and great leaders.”

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.