Retired U.S. Army veteran James Lewis was a Cub Scout when he was growing up in Copperas Cove before graduating high school, joining the military and going off to war, and now the 47-year-old serves as a leader of the same scout pack he grew up in.
“I love it,” Lewis said, recently. “I’m biased, but I think this is one of the best packs. We have great kids and great leaders.”
The married father of six, who calls himself “a military brat,” was born in Seoul, South Korea, attended elementary school in Copperas Cove, middle school in Germany, and junior high and high school back in Cove. He graduated from Cove High in 1994.
After graduation, he worked some odd jobs but had no real plan for his future, until he saw a military recruiting ad on TV.
“I was kind of lost in the sauce, to be honest,” Lewis said. “I did a couple odd jobs, but ... the funny story was, I saw a commercial about joining the military. Be all you could be, and all that. I said to myself, well, my dad was in the Army (so) maybe I can do that.
“I went to a recruiter’s office (in Killeen) and they were out to lunch. One of them saw me sitting out there waiting, and he said, ‘Hey, son, what you doing?’
“I said, ‘I’m waiting on the (Marines) recruiter.’
“He said, ‘You know, you’re too ugly to be a Marine. I tell you what, though, you come on in and I’ll sign you up.’ I actually believed him, and that’s how I got into the Army.”
Sixteen years and several overseas deployments later, Lewis was medically retired as a staff sergeant after suffering various injuries including a concussion when the Bradley Armored Fighting Vehicle he was riding in was rocked by an IED (improved explosive device) explosion in Iraq that killed two fellow crew members.
“I can’t remember exactly which year – my memory’s not as good as it used to be, with TBI (traumatic brain injury) – but I want to say it was in 2004,” Lewis said. “I don’t have much recollection of it. The first thing I remember is waking up at the cash (CSH – combat support hospital). I remember waking up and being in a lot of pain.
“I kinda figured out what had happened after I looked around. I didn’t find out (fellow soldiers had died in the blast) until the day after. We had two KIAs, but I don’t remember any of it. It was bad, but my last deployment was pretty rough, too. It was with the 1st Infantry Division, and we had a lot of KIAs that time.”
Lewis was hoping to continue his career after that last deployment, but it was not to be. That first year after being forced to hang up his uniform was a difficult time. He was already dealing with things like PTSD, back problems, survivor’s guilt, and now the way of life he had known for nearly two decades was gone.
“I had a huge chip on my shoulder,” he said. “I didn’t want to get out, but they gave me no choice. I got out in 2010 but I didn’t officially retire until 2016. I’m considered fully (medically) retired. They told me I had too many injuries. It was depressing (and) hard to deal with.”
After he got himself squared away, Lewis went to work for a while as a corrections officer for a prison in Gatesville, but health issues got in the way and now he is “retired-retired,” keeping busy with projects around the house, membership in the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and, of course, Cub Scouts Pack 251.
Looking back at his years in the Army and the way things turned out, Lewis says he is proud of his service and still thinks going to the recruiter that day was a good decision.
“I think it was a blessing,” he said. “The military helped me out a lot. It gave me self-discipline, respect, and, of course, maturity came with it. Now, after everything is said and done, I don’t have any regrets.”
