Hundreds of kids played games, made crafts, bounced around, petted animals and had their faces painted in an inaugural event hosted by the Morning Exchange Club of Copperas Cove at Ogletree Gap Park last Saturday. The hungry youngsters were also fed by the Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers.
Tom McNew, president-elect for the club, explained the importance of the inaugural event.
“The month of April is focused on the prevention of child abuse and that is one of our three tenets,” McNew said. “We felt as a club that we needed to do something a little bigger this year because everyone is coming back to whatever normal looks like following the COVID-19 pandemic. We wanted to do something to give our community a chance to get together and find out about each other.”
McNew said the club intends to make it an annual event.
The person doing face-painting for the kids was Harley Shehane, a Copperas Cove student and member of the school district’s Advancement Via Individual Determination program.
“It is a class that I attend in high school which is a college prep course,” Shehane said of AVID. “We learn about things that we need to do to get into college and how to be ready for what we do after high school, we learn how to make resumes, and we learn how to make speeches and present in public. We also do a lot of community service volunteer work like I have been doing today where I have been face-painting kids.”
Kassandra Stevens brought her sons Jahari and Josiah.
“I thought it would be a fun event,” she said.
Both boys got their face painted as Sonic the Hedgehog.
Lauren Gilmore and her husband also brought their kids to the event, and they all had a good time. Lauren’s daughter Maddison said, “My favorite animal at the petting zoo was the bunnies, and I like getting my face painted.”
