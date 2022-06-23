MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A Copperas Cove, Texas, native is serving aboard USS Annapolis, one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines.
Fireman Tristian Stromitis, a 2020 Copperas Cove High School graduate, joined the Navy two years ago.
“I joined the Navy to travel the world, build a foundation and better myself,” Stromitis said.
Today, Stromitis serves as a torpedoman’s mate.
“My favorite part about my job is getting to be the ship’s defense when called upon,” Stromitis said. “I get to launch torpedoes, countermeasures and missiles in the name of America.”
According to Stromitis, the values required to succeed in the military are similar to those found in Copperas Cove.
“My parents molded me into the man I am today,” said Stromitis. “Because of their strong discipline and unbeatable parenting I’m able to stand out from my peers and succeed.”
Known as America’s “Silent Service,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically-advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, in furtherance of U.S. national security.
There are three basic types of submarines: fast-attack submarines (SSN), ballistic-missile submarines (SSBN) and guided-missile submarines (SSGN).
Fast-attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; conduct intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare.
The Navy’s ballistic-missile submarines, often referred to as “boomers,” serve as a strategic deterrent by providing an undetectable platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles. SSBNs are designed specifically for stealth, extended patrols and the precise delivery of missiles.
Guided-missile submarines provide the Navy with unprecedented strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealthy, clandestine platform. Each SSGN is capable of carrying 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles, plus a complement of heavyweight torpedoes to be fired through four torpedo tubes. As a member of the submarine force, Stromitis is part of a rich 121-year history of the U.S. Navy’s most versatile weapons platform, capable of taking the fight to the enemy in the defense of America and its allies.
Serving in the Navy means Stromitis is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through underwater fiber optic, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
There are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers while serving in the Navy.
“So far, I am most proud of being named Sailor of the Quarter,” Stromitis said. “I’m also proud of how far I have grown as a person since my first day in the Navy.”
As Stromitis and other sailors continue to train and perform the missions they are tasked with, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Joining the Navy has allowed me to travel to places I’ve never been, all while making bonds with people of all backgrounds that’ll last a lifetime,” Stromitis said.
