Sherry Hoffpauir was married to “Big Joe” Lombardi for more than 30 years, and she said his March 9 death has left a huge hole but she is doing her best, taking things one day at a time.

“It’s so quiet,” she said, from the home they shared, the morning after a celebration of life service at the Copperas Cove High School gymnasium. “Joe was a big presence ... it’s hard. You know, March Madness (NCAA basketball tournament) is going on and anybody that played for any Texas team, he watched, and so that meant that I watched it. It’s hard, and I’m just trying to cope the best that I can.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.