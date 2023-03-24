Sherry Hoffpauir was married to “Big Joe” Lombardi for more than 30 years, and she said his March 9 death has left a huge hole but she is doing her best, taking things one day at a time.
“It’s so quiet,” she said, from the home they shared, the morning after a celebration of life service at the Copperas Cove High School gymnasium. “Joe was a big presence ... it’s hard. You know, March Madness (NCAA basketball tournament) is going on and anybody that played for any Texas team, he watched, and so that meant that I watched it. It’s hard, and I’m just trying to cope the best that I can.”
On Monday night, dozens of family, friends and fans gathered with Hoffpauir at the Cove High gym to remember Joe Francisco Lombardi Jr., commonly known as “Big Joe” for his larger-than-life personality and booming broadcaster’s voice.
A native of Galveston, Lombardi also became known as the “Voice of the Bulldawgs,” spending more than four decades on the radio announcing Cove High football games and other sports. He died at age 75 after complications from pneumonia.
After graduating high school in 1965 and attending Sam Houston State University for a while – “I flunked out,” Lombardi once said, during a newspaper interview. “It just wasn’t for me. I didn’t study, cut classes, did too much partying, all that sort of stuff.” – he moved back to Galveston and went to work in his father’s appliance store, then got a job as an office runner for a life insurance company, and also worked for a while as a pipefitter’s helper at Todd Shipyards.
What he really enjoyed, though, was music, so Lombardi started playing drums in a succession of rock-and-roll garage bands, then in 1968, he decided to attend the Career Academy of Broadcasting in Houston, and he found his niche.
After broadcast school, Lombardi was hired in 1969 to play records at KTEM radio in Temple. He worked as a disc jockey for several years, then moved into fulltime ad sales, but found that was not a good fit and went to work at KTON radio in Belton. That is where he was first exposed to country music, and also where he met the man who would become his mentor, the late Gaylon Christie, a member of the Country Radio Hall of Fame. When Christie launched KOOV radio in Copperas Cove in 1977, he brought Lombardi on board and Big Joe became a fixture on the Copperas Cove airways for 22 years, earning a Small Market Broadcaster of the Year award from the Country Music Association in 1992. The award, in part, recognized Lombardi’s efforts to honor Fort Hood troops returning from the first Gulf War in Iraq. Lombardi and KOOV produced live remote radio broadcasts from West Fort Hood to welcome home more than 120 flights carrying soldiers home from the Middle East.
Joe also worked as a contributing sportswriter and sports editor for the Copperas Cove Leader-Press newspaper, a radio station in Lampasas, and was sports information director for the Cove school district.
His celebration of life Monday was called “Joe’s Pep Rally,” and included music, tributes from close friends, and a recorded compilation of his one-of-a-kind play-calling from the press box.
Copperas Cove schools superintendent Joe Burns welcomed the crowd and spoke briefly about Lombardi’s legacy and impact on the local community, as various images of Big Joe were shown on a huge video monitor mounted high on the wall alongside Texas and U.S. flags.
“Nobody had a bigger heart, a bigger smile, and was a better friend to Copperas Cove,” Burns said, before offering an opening prayer.
Rachel Sizemore then led a rendition of the Cove High School alma mater song, followed by a reading of Lombardi’s obituary by lifelong friend, Peter Simpson. One of Lombardi’s favorite songs, “What a Wonderful World,” by Louis Armstrong was then played, followed by tributes from Copperas Cove head football coach Tony Johnson; James Harrison, a former Lombardi colleague from KOOV radio; and Simpson, a Cove native who was in the hospital room when Lombardi died.
Simpson said he was a young boy when he first met Lombardi, a time when KOOV radio was the city’s primary source of news and other information.
“There was no internet; there was no 24-hour news,” Simpson said. “KOOV was our news. They covered everything that mattered. Joe was a big part of that. KOOV was a big part of Joe.”
Simpson talked about being on the radio one time with Lombardi when he was six years old and later filling in on occasional Bulldawg football broadcasts when one of Big Joe’s regular partners was out of town. He spoke about Lombardi calling his football games when he was in high school; doing lively radio remotes; and calling races at the old Texas Thunder Speedway in Killeen.
“He was the greatest cheerleader Copperas Cove Independent School District ever had, or ever will have,” Simpson said. “It became more than a job; it became a passion. It’s the end of an era. He left an imprint on all of us. We’re going to miss him. I’m going to miss him dearly.”
After a playing of the classic song, “My Way,” sung by Frank Sinatra, closing remarks were made by Pastor Russ Cochran, a longtime Lombardi broadcast partner.
Cochran described a time early in their relationship when they were covering a football game and Lombardi headed out toward the field. He told Cochran to come along and the pastor asked if he was allowed to go out there. Lombardi told him, yes, because they had an all-access press pass. Cochran said he and Lombardi often had theological conversations over the years, and he compared having an all-access press pass to football games to the importance of faith and having an all-access pass to God.
The program closed with a recorded compilation of some of Lombardi’s play-calling that ended with his signature broadcast sign-off:
“Goodnight and go Dawgs.”
Lombardi’s wife, Sherry, said the service was a wonderful tribute, and provided an important sense of comfort. The past two weeks have been difficult, to say the least, she said, but she plans on staying busy and continuing to be active in the community.
“I’m just so grateful that the speakers knew Joe and were able to share their experiences with everybody. I’m grateful for the support from everybody in central Texas. People have brought food and made donations and called and visited. I’m so grateful for everybody’s support,” she said.
“I’m on the United Way board, and also on the Central Texas College Foundation board and the AdventHealth Foundation board (and) I plan to stay busy working on those committees and being involved. I told them to give me a week or so, and I’d be back into the swing of things.”
