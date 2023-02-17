Whales, seals, sea lions, walruses, penguins, seabird chicks, and nearly half of all aquatic and semi-aquatic animals stay warm with blubber. As Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy pre-kindergarten students shivered in recent icy conditions in Central Texas, they learned how blubber keeps animals that live in arctic conditions warm.

Teachers and paraprofessionals engaged the young scholars in a science experiment using crushed ice and cooking shortening as a representation of blubber that helps polar animals survive in the arctic climate. Students felt the coldness of the ice and then covered their hands in shortening before plunging them back into the ice and holding them there for a few seconds.

