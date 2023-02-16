After a lengthy hiring process, the city of Copperas Cove last week promoted Gary Young to the position of fire chief, a role he had been filling in the interim since Sept. 23, 2022.
For Young, the journey would not have been possible without the support of the dozens in the audience to celebrate the occasion.
“It is really (and) truly because of each and every one of you in this room that I am here where I’m at today,” Young said after taking his oath of office.
Specifically, Young thanked friends and loved ones for their patience as he prepared for the position.
“Family and friends that have stood behind me and helped me get to where I’m at and have been patient when I have been otherwise,” he said. “For those opportunities where I’ve had to miss some family time because of the fact that I travel, I’ve always been doing that to try to do everything I can to ready myself to help continue to contribute to this community.”
Young also praised the men and women of the Copperas Cove Fire Department, many of whom were present in the city’s council chambers.
“The Copperas Cove Fire Department is absolutely, beyond all shadow of a doubt, the best fire department ever — always and everywhere,” he said. “These men and women back here that have come over here (are) awesome. Come over (to the station). I could show them to you all day long.”
As fire chief, Young oversees 48 full-time employees — most of whom are firefighters.
Young began his service in a volunteer role in Copperas Cove in March 1989 before being hired as a full-time firefighter on Sept. 23, 1989.
Throughout his career, Young has served as a firefighter, an engineer, a training sergeant, a lieutenant, a training captain, division chief of training, deputy chief of administration and emergency management coordinator, deputy chief of operations and emergency management coordinator, and deputy chief and emergency management coordinator.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah explained the extensive process of selecting the new fire chief.
“The process that we went through to select a fire chief was a multi-phased process,” Haverlah said. “The process included three oral interview boards, a research presentation (and) a mock press conference.”
Haverlah said the candidate search was “extremely taxing” on the candidates and “required focus, experience and commitment to successfully make it through the entire process.”
