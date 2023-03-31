The Copperas Cove Public Library featured local authors last week, and they had a chance to mingle with the local community and to promote their books. The authors also had their books available for purchase.
The Friends of the Library sponsored the event. It was the first time the event has been held since 2019.
“We should make authors night an annual activity,” said Kevin Marsh, director of the Copperas Cove library. “I think that it is great to get the local authors who have been working hard and publishing their materials to get a forum to share what they have been working on.
Several local authors got up to the microphone and shared a few words about their books. Some also read parts of the books. The books dealt with a wide range of topics and fictional stories.
“I found out about this event through a friend and was happy that I got a call asking me to participate. I am happy to have been here,” said Shawntae Sneed, who works at an elementary school in Copperas Cove.
Sneed has published three books in the past two years.
“You Are a Work in Progress” was published in March 2021, “Igniting Your Inner Fire” was published a few months after that and “Activate Your Inner Power” was published in October 2022.
“I am currently taking a pause from writing so that I can finish my teaching degree. However, I am happy that was able to publish three books in two years,” Sneed said. “I will hopefully be publishing another book in a year because writing is my passion and I believe that it is a part of my purpose as well.”
Authors Christina Monroe and Ronnie Jackson came to Author’s Night to share their book series. The couple, who also had books for purchase, collaborated on a book series that revolves around Charlie who is an environmental dog.
“We were trying to figure out a storyline for Charlie, and one night we came up with idea that Charlie is a dog who can investigate environmental issues,” Monroe said. “We used this premise because of Ronnie’s career as an environmental investigator and so we went with it.”
The first book in the series titled “Charlie the Enviro Dog: Mystery Creek” deals with environmental contamination caused by a chemical spill. Charlie investigates to help uncover what is making his friends so sick.
Charlie’s adventures are inspired by real environmental cases that author Ronnie Jackson investigated while working as an environmental investigator. The next book in the series entitled “Charlie the Enviro Dog: Ocean Trouble” will be released soon.
Illustrations for the books were done by their friend Lena Tusevljakovic Orlovic who lives in Serbia.
“Our hope for these books is to help inspire children to want take care better care of our planet,” Monroe said.
For local authors, last week’s event had other meaning.
“These local authors also help show the local community that you do not need to live in New York City, or have to try to get your book published by a big name publishing company, but rather you can write and self-publish your own books,” Marsh said.
The library director also said that now is a good time to self-publish.
“The environment for self publishing is the best now than it has ever been,” Marsh said. “If people can market their books than they can succeed very well. There are people in our local community who have a wide array of talents like writing books, creating arts and crafts or can sing and play an instrument. We love to showcase those talents here at the library.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.