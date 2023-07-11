While most of the events at the Copperas Cove Public Library in the summer are kid-centered, the adults had their moment last week.
The Copperas Cove Public Library held their second adult summer reading event last Friday. The night was a chance for local adults to come out and enjoy some wine tasting and chocolates, it was also a chance for residents to share and speak about some of their favorite murder mystery books and favorite authors.
The event had a good turnout, with around 30 local residents coming out to connect for some adult interaction and sharing and learning about murder mystery books, which were the theme for the event, “A Taste for Murder.”
This event was the idea of Copperas Cove Public Library Director Kevin Marsh and John Gallen, who is a member of the Friends of the Library nonprofit group.
“We tossed around this idea of having a murder mystery night themed event and got some feedback from the Friends of the Library and they liked it,” Marsh said. “And it was something that we have never done before; we are happy with this turnout.”
The Friends of the Library create and hold events throughout the year to help the library by raising money through book sales, and money made while selling various food and refreshments at events. Money raised goes back to help fund programs like the Summer Reading Program, which happens every June and July and features weekly shows of magic, animals, science and other performance artists.
Around half a dozen of the attendees got up to speak to crowd about one of their favorite murder mystery authors and books. Each book had a unique plot and was set in various locations and times like 21st century New York City, and ancient Rome.
Local resident Peg Fleet came out to the event because of her love of murder mystery books. She had the opportunity to take to the podium to speak about one her favorite authors and books.
She read an excerpt from “BloodRoot, by Susan Wittig Albert.”
“I like these kinds of books because I can play detective and try to figure out who did the crime,” Fleet said.
After each speaker, there was a 10-minute intermission so that attendees could enjoy some wine and chocolates. After Each intermission, a new wine was presented.
Erika Holly and Julianne Schultze came out the adult summer reading event because they both enjoy reading books. Holly praised the event saying they were having fun and that the wine and chocolates were great.
Sheena Tanner, and Martha Tipton came out to the “Taste for Murder” adult summer reading event, and both enjoyed themselves as both women love to read.
“I found out about this event on Facebook,” Tanner said. “We went to the first adult summer reading event a few weeks ago and liked.”
The next adult summer reading night will take place from 6-8 p.m. July 14 at the Copperas Cove Public Library at the back meeting room. Attendees are asked to park in the back of the library.
The event is called “Dessert Social and Author Night” and local science fiction authors are planning to be in attendance as well as nationally-known science fiction author Elizabeth Moon.
Attendees are also encouraged to a bring a dessert to share.
