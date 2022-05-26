The Copperas Cove Independent School District cut ties with the Killeen Independent School District’s regional day school program for deaf students.
During a school board meeting held Tuesday at Killeen ISD, KISD board members unanimously approved Copperas Cove ISD’s request to no longer be a part of the program.
CCISD spokeswoman Wendy Sledd highlighted what the district intends to do next year for its deaf and hard of hearing students.
“Copperas Cove ISD has maintained a Memorandum of Understanding with KISD for many years to serve our students who are Deaf and Hard of Hearing (DHH),” Sledd said Wednesday in a statement to the Herald. “In the 2021-2022 school year, KISD provided instructional services to one of our students at the Regional School for the Deaf and 21 additional students on their home campuses in CCISD.”
Sledd further explained why the district made this change.
“Because our population of students who qualify for DHH services has grown significantly, CCISD has chosen to hire a full-time DHH teacher to continue to provide equitable services to our students with these unique needs,” she said.
