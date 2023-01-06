Six employees in Copperas Cove were recognized for their time of service to the city. Three of the six work for the Police Department, and one was a firefighter.
The city recognizes employees for employment in increments of five years during the workshop meeting on the first Tuesday of every month.
This month’s recognitions were:
Joshua Nixon, patrol officer, 5 years
Cory Parten, patrol officer, 5 years
Missy Alber, Code Compliance officer, 10 years
Kevin Marsh, library director, 10 years
Monte Priest, fire captain, 15 years
Daniel Woolard, parks laborer, 25 years
The city also recognized the careers of two employees who retired.
Kevin Bell, a light equipment operator for the Street Department, retired on Dec. 16 after 20 years with the city.
Bell was hired May 15, 2002, as a part-time laborer for the Parks & Recreation Department.
He advanced to full-time laborer in September of 2002, to light equipment operator in February of 2014 and promoted to crew leader in January of 2018. Kevin most recently transferred to the Street Department in April of 2020, where he served as a light equipment operator until his recent retirement, the city announced.
Joan Kelley, a clerk/dispatcher of the Solid Waste Department, retired Dec. 30 after 25 years with the city.
Kelley began her employment with the City of Copperas Cove on July 7, 1997, as a receptionist in the Building Department. She transferred to the Human Resources Department in October of 2008, and later again to the Solid Waste Department in February of 2013, where she served as a Clerk/Dispatcher until her retirement, the city said.
Bell and Kelley each received a painting, a monetary gift and a mayor’s coin, which are customary for all city employees who retire.
