The City of Copperas Cove is reporting 1,112 total coronavirus cases, 389 active cases, 734 recoveries and nine deaths, according to a news release from the city on Monday.
The number of total cases is 218 higher than Dec. 14, when the city reported 894 cases of the coronavirus. There was also an additional death from the Dec. 14 report.
Faculty and staff with the Copperas Cove Independent School District are set to return Monday, with students returning Tuesday.
Among the 389 active cases in the city are those within the district.
As it released for the holiday break, the district had 62 active cases as of Dec. 17, the district’s website shows.
Clements/Parsons Elementary had the most amount of positive cases going into break, with 10 students and 15 staff. The district shut the school down and transitioned all instruction to virtual learning for the last week before the break.
Information concerning cases in Coryell County may be found at coryellcounty.org.
The most recent data provided by Coryell County Judge Roger Miller showed a total case count of 1,741. In that update, Dec. 22, there were a total of 398 active cases.
The total case count in Lampasas County is also nearing 1,000, according to the most recent update from Lampasas Mayor Misti Talbert.
On her Facebook post from Tuesday, Talbert said the numbers are as recent as Dec. 26, with a total of 931.
In the update, Talbert said there were 69 active cases, 847 recoveries and 15 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.