Sandra Northrop, right, owner of Chameleon Counters in Copperas Cove, pets a ball python at her store last week. Northrop is closing the store. Kenneth Jackson (not pictured), boyfriend of Aimee Henderson, left, will take over ownership of the store.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

What once was a thriving reptile shop, slithering with snakes and squawking with birds, Chameleon Counters is about to shut its doors, but not for long.

As a matter of fact, as current owner Sandra Northrop has been unloading her inventory of reptiles and accessories, a former employee from around 10 years ago, said he would take over the store.

