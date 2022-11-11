What once was a thriving reptile shop, slithering with snakes and squawking with birds, Chameleon Counters is about to shut its doors, but not for long.
As a matter of fact, as current owner Sandra Northrop has been unloading her inventory of reptiles and accessories, a former employee from around 10 years ago, said he would take over the store.
“I figured it’d be easy, I’ve actually been doing reptiles for a long time,” said Kenneth Jackson, who purchased the store and will reopen it soon after an interior renovation.
“When I heard about it, I made the offer and was like, ‘Hey, I can take over the business and the name,’” Jackson said last week as he and his girlfriend, Aimee Henderson, looked around inside their future store.
The couple met while Jackson worked at the store and Henderson was a customer.
“(We will) just redo it and see what we can do,” Jackson said. “(We will) keep the live feeders. That’s the big thing.”
One draw of the store to some customers, such as Cecily Coughlin, was that it sold live mice and rats as feed for snakes.
Coughlin leaned against the counter as Northrop held a live large rat by its tail for her to inspect. The rat was boxed up to be the next meal for Coughlin’s daughter’s ball python.
“I don’t use frozen rats, I use live rats,” Coughlin said of the store. “She’s the only one around here who sells live rats.”
Northrop, who owned the business with her husband, Keith, until his death in 2017, said she will move to California to spend time with her son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter.
“I am moving out there, and I intend to learn some new things and go on some new adventures,” Northrop said. “I’m not actually taking any reptiles with me.”
Over the past couple of weeks Northrop has sold most of her inventory of animals and is still selling her remaining inventory of live mice and rats (food for the snakes) and the tanks/cages and accessories.
Chameleon Counters, 2205 E. Business Highway 190, is open Monday-Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m. until everything is sold.
Northrop said she and her husband opened Chameleon Counters primarily for children.
“(It was) a place they could come and see this part of nature, so when they grow up, perhaps they won’t fear it and want to kill it just because it’s there,” she said.
The Northrops regularly held educational programs about the reptiles and other such animals at schools, churches and the like.
“Everything on the planet’s here for a reason — not to eat us or scare us; it all serves a purpose,” Northrop said. “If we can let it go on to its day, it just wants to survive. All of nature just wants to have a good day.”
