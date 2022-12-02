KILLEEN — If you were to go out to the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery today, you would see rows of green wreaths with red bows attached to them, resting in front of every grave stone in the cemetery.
The wreaths were placed there last weekend, an annual reminder of those to be thankful for the sacrifices that veterans and their family members made.
Of those helping during the annual wreath-laying at the cemetery were members of Copperas Cove High School and the city of Copperas Cove.
Nicholas Hollingsworth, president of Copperas Cove High School DECA and public relations officer for Class of 2023, said he has helped out with the event since his freshman year of high school.
“I think it’s really important because Copperas Cove is near Killeen — it’s a military town as much as Killeen is,” Hollingsworth said. “I feel like a lot of our population in high school is military, so I think it’s important to give back to the military.”
Hollingsworth is one of the several from the district who are connected with the military.
“I’m a military brat,” he said. “I moved here because of the military. My dad got out shortly after (moving here). But being raised in that kind of household, you have to give back to your community.”
The annual wreath-laying began in 2006 when Harker Heights Realtor and military spouse Jean Shine organized volunteers to place them at the nearly 400 graves. The cemetery opened in 2005 and the first veteran was laid to rest in 2006. Since then, the cemetery has grown by around 1,200 annually.
Out of the inaugural wreath-laying, the Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery was formed.
One of the members of the nonprofit, and Shine’s daughter-in-law, Hilary Shine, spoke before the wreaths began to be laid last weekend.
“This community made a promise when they said we will support and we want thee to be a veterans cemetery here; this is where it belongs. This is where the first one in the state of Texas in this new program should be,” Hilary Shine said last Saturday. “And I’ll be darned if we’re not all here today saying we are still honoring that promise and we will honor it forever in this community because it’s just that important.”
Hollingsworth said he was honored to be among so many peers from the high school.
“I like to see that there’s still good in the community and they want to give back,” he said.
Also helping from the high school was assistant football coach and swimming coach Benjamin Seifert, a four-year veteran of the Army.
Seifert is no stranger to events such as last weekend’s wreath-laying.
“I helped out with this at Fort Sam (Houston) cemetery when I was in (the Army),” he said. “It’s just a great cause to give back, especially with what the military sacrifices, we can give our day and sacrifice, especially during the holiday season when it can get busy. It’s a good time to slow down and just remember.”
The event always happens — rain or shine — on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
Seifert said he was pleased to see the few dozen students helping.
“I think it’s great, especially in this community,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of military families. ... It’s just a great, eye-opening experience to see how privileged we really are, to see the sacrifice that the one-percenters are willing to give for their country.”
Helping out from the city, as they have for the past few years were, Chris Altott, the assistant Public Works director, and his wife, Mariela, who is a deputy court clerk.
Neither of the Altotts are veterans, but their parents are.
“We feel that it’s good to support the veterans and make sure that they have a wreath,” Mariela said.
Chris Altott said the gesture is about respect.
“It’s about paying respects to people,” he said. “They sacrificed. The least that we can do is come out here and show some respect and participate or volunteer at events like this.”
Both of the Altotts said it is an honor to see people from the community taking an interest in honoring the veterans.
The annual event is broken into three separate events: the wreath fluffing, which took place before Thanksgiving; the wreath-laying; and the wreath retrieval, which is scheduled for Jan. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.