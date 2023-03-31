As a way of celebrating its heritage, the city of Copperas Cove hosted hundreds of visitors to its Spring Festival last weekend.
Updated: March 31, 2023 @ 9:58 am
As a way of celebrating its heritage, the city of Copperas Cove hosted hundreds of visitors to its Spring Festival last weekend.
Last Saturday marked the 144th birthday for the city, which was founded on March 25, 1849.
Hundreds of children enjoyed bounce houses and other children’s activities while adults grabbed a bite to eat at a local food truck and others listened to live entertainment in the park.
“I really enjoy it,” said Copperas Cove resident Paola Liriano, who came with her boyfriend, Dequan Bowman, and their son. “It’s something nice to do on the weekends.”
Julie Brooks, a Copperas Cove resident, said the festival seemed to work with the city’s charm.
“It’s pretty homey,” she said. “It fits the Cove vibe, like it’s not too over the top; it’s kind of small.”
The quietness of the city is what kind of appealed to Liriano and Bowman, who got to the area a couple of years ago by way of the Army.
“It’s not as lively as Harker Heights, but I do enjoy the fact that it’s peaceful,” Liriano said, adding that people advised her to look into Copperas Cove.
At the festival, family activities dotted the softball fields while general market vendors lined the walkway by the pond. Food trucks were scattered throughout near the softball fields as well.
Not as hot as the food truck festival has been in the past, people enjoyed the breeze and the ample shade.
“It’s always nice to have a beer on a nice sunny day; and the shade helps,” said Connor McMahon, Brooks’ boyfriend.
For McMahon and Brooks, as well as for Liriano and her boyfriend, DeQuan Bowman, it was back to some familiar vendors.
McMahon showed off his tin cup from a sweet tea and lemonade vendor, while Bowman and Liriano were in line for their favorite type of food.
“She’s originally from the Dominican Republic, so she likes to drag me to all the Caribbean food trucks,” Bowman said.
timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559
