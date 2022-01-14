On Tuesday evening, the Copperas Cove ISD school board of trustees unanimously approved its next strategic plan by which it will base its decisions. It is called Vision 2024.
Superintendent Joe Burns explained after the meeting that Vision 2024 is the third strategic plan the board has adopted since 2015.
Burns explained that the strategic plan is a long-range vision of what needs to happen in the school district.
The new plan will be uploaded to the district’s website, copies will be distributed to each campus and copies are blown up and laminated and placed on the dais for every board member to refer to.
“We’ll turn around that and we’ll publish that,” Burns said. “And then we lay it up here for our board, and that becomes the driving force for every decision we make.”
The district’s most recent plan — Vision 2021 — was adopted by the board in January 2018.
The objectives for Vision 2024 will be instruction and support, human capital, the whole child, facilities and stakeholder engagement.
In a workshop on Monday, working groups presented the strategic plan to members of the board.
“One of the discussion points that we had is to make sure that we embed within all parts of the plan the concept of school safety — not just for students but for staff as well as within our community,” Burns said during the board meeting.
These objectives vary slightly from those the board adopted for Vision 2021. For that plan, the district focused on teaching and learning, human resources, budget management, facilities and community partnerships/communications.
On the strategic plan, the district lays out the objectives, the strategies and the specific results it is hoping to achieve.
“Now, we have another layer that you don’t see, which is all the action steps,” Burns said, pointing to one to give an example. “So for each one of these items ... there may be 10 action steps that have to be accomplished to do that.”
The process for laying out Vision 2024 began in August 2021 when the school board met in a workshop to discuss the focus areas and he district’s mission, vision and beliefs.
“What do we believe about kids — what’s our mission? Why are we here?” Burns said.
After reviewing what it can review, the board sends it to the working groups for their input. This year, there were 11 working groups that came up with 17 different plans. Each working group had up to 10 people.
On the district’s website, Burns said stakeholder groups will update the district’s progress toward the objectives on a quarterly basis.
Furthermore, in spring 2023, the action team leaders will make a presentation to the board about the work that’s been accomplished.
