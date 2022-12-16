Things are looking good for Copperas Cove ISD’s financial health, according to the district’s chief financial officer.
Earl Parcell, the CFO for the district, presented the result of the most recent Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas ratings during the most recent school board meeting Tuesday.
On a scale where 100 is the highest score a district can receive, Copperas Cove ISD received a score of 98, giving it a superior rating. The district has received a superior rating for the past several years.
Ratings are determined by a review of established financial indicators including operating expenditures for instruction, tax collection rates, student-teacher ratios, and long-term debt. The rating was based on data from the 2020-2021 fiscal year data.
The only indicator the district did not receive the maximum amount of points addressed whether the district’s administrative cost ratio was equal or less than the threshold ratio.
The difference between getting full points or not was razor thin, Parcell explained.
“We missed getting 10 points by 88 ten-thousandths of a point,” he said.
The Copperas Cove ISD also took action on a handful of items during the meeting, including a renewal of a video game programming and advanced video game programming courses.
During the consent agenda, which is approved in one motion, the school board approved a few high-dollar purchases with the use of grant money.
Using money from the Texas Workforce Commission JET Grant, the board approved the district’s request to purchase a greenhouse for $143,500. With the same grant source, the board also approved a request to purchase robotics equipment in the amount of $184,760.
