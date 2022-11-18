Cove Scottish Rite Club officials presented a pair of checks for $2,500 each to Cove Blue Santa and Cove Hope Pregnancy Center during a meeting Tuesday at Mt. Hiram Masonic Lodge.
James Hamilton, Cove Scottish Rite chaplain, and Paul Plourde, 1st vice president, were on hand for the presentations to Kelly Dix and Kathy McCain of the local Blue Santa chapter, and Anna Leach, director for Hope Pregnancy Center.
“Every year, we donate funds to local charities: sometimes one; sometimes two,” Hamilton said. “Both of these are very worthy, deserving organizations that do really good things in our community.”
The Cove Scottish Rite raised $2,500 for the holiday giveaway, and those funds were matched by the club’s Waco Valley regional headquarters.
Dix, secretary for Cove Blue Santa, said she was “blown away” when she arrived Tuesday evening at the Lodge and found out the amount of money being donated.
“I didn’t have any idea what the amount was until I walked in,” she said. “This organization has supported us several times in the past. Our program has been on a wing and a prayer for 22 years, and every year we pretty much start out with very little. Some years we have bumper years and some years we don’t. We try to plan ahead, which is virtually impossible.
“The Tri County Toy Run has supported us. We partner with the Kempner Volunteer Fire Department. If they’re short on toys, we help them. If they have too many toys, they drop them off to us. We have a storage unit donated to us from Dewald Properties, which is huge because when we get donations after we’ve already given out, we hold them for the next year.”
Leach said prior to the meeting that the club’s donation is “a blessing” that will go a long way toward helping young women in difficult situations.
“We’re a free service, and we can always use help getting our moms what they need,” she said. “We provide free pregnancy tests, and once they’re far enough along, a free ultrasound. Parenting classes, baby supplies — diapers, wipes, formula, gently worn clothing. We’re also now counseling with the men, as well.
“We also provide an amazing abortion recovery program. If that’s the choice they make, we want to help them get through that. We educate them on all their options. We are a Christian organization and so, of course, we don’t want them to have an abortion, but it’s not our choice, and we want to help them as much as we can.”
Blue Santa, meanwhile, is currently accepting applications for free toys. The group last year provided Christmas gifts for 602 children in 238 families throughout the Copperas Cove-Pidcoke area. Applications must be submitted in person at 338 Cove Terrace Shopping Center at the following dates and times:
Nov. 18, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.; Nov. 28-29, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.; Dec. 5, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
To participate in the program, which is for children through age 15, applicants must provide such things as photo ID, proof of residency in Cove or Pidcoke, proof of relationship to the child.
“We take those applications and we go into our little elf room in the back and we pack bags,” Dix said, with a big smile. “Then we line them all up in the front and get them ready to go out Dec. 9. Our main mission is to provide toys to families in need for their children for Christmas.”
Donation boxes for Blue Santa are available at a number of locations throughout town, including the Copperas Cove Police Department lobby, Fire Department lobby, the city library, Hills of Cove Golf Course, Lil’ Tex, Cinergy Cinema, the Chamber of Commerce and more.
See the Cove Blue Santa page on Facebook for more information.
