Cove Scottish Rite Club officials presented a pair of checks for $2,500 each to Cove Blue Santa and Cove Hope Pregnancy Center during a meeting Tuesday at Mt. Hiram Masonic Lodge.

James Hamilton, Cove Scottish Rite chaplain, and Paul Plourde, 1st vice president, were on hand for the presentations to Kelly Dix and Kathy McCain of the local Blue Santa chapter, and Anna Leach, director for Hope Pregnancy Center.

