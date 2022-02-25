Nearly two dozen senior citizens danced the night away last Saturday at the Copperas Cove Civic Center during the Masquerade Dance that was put on by the Copperas Cove Senior Center.
“It was a decent turnout for event, but we are trying to create more events that will get people to come out,” said Jeri Wood, the community outreach specialist for the Copperas Cove Senior Center.
The masquerade was set up to help seniors get out and enjoy the fresh air and enjoy a little dancing and music while connecting with others.
Diana Ward, a 20-year resident of Copperas Cove brought her mother to the dance. Ward has been taking care of her mother.
“We have been to several events,” she said. “It is a great thing to get my mom and myself out of the house and enjoy ourselves at an event like this.”
As Copperas Cove residents, such as Christie Duff and Paul Harvilicz enjoyed themselves and had a great time enjoying the company of their friends, music was provided by Scotty Ray McDaniel and his wife, Blanca, and their Golden Oldies Show & Friends, Norm McConnell, Max McConnell, Lawrence McConnell, Dennis Rehders and his wife Erica. They all took turns singing oldies, Motown, rock, country and many gospel favorites.
“We enjoy performing at events like this,” Scotty said. “We love bringing joy to people and lifting their spirits.”
Scotty and Blanca have been performing shows for the last twelve years. Since the beginning they have performed 2,900 shows and do roughly 250 shows a year, however since the pandemic started in March of 2020 they have only done over 100 shows. Scotty sings songs from Country, rock and roll oldies, and gospel music.
“We enjoy sharing our music and ministry with others and enjoying meeting people from all over Texas,” Scotty said.
Raising Cane’s of Copperas Cove provided refreshments along with sponsorships from Elora Caring, Westview and Hill Country Nursing and Rehab. The Copperas Cove Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program helped run the event.
Wood said the Senior Center is planning an event on June 4, which will be an homage to the 1980s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.